Open Secrets Live in NYC, May 2025 and 2026

Below are details about both our 2025 and 2026 events. Click here for the full lineup for Open Secrets Live 2026.

March 2026 update: Tickets are on sale now for Open Secrets Live 2026, to be held in NYC at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia on Saturday, May 2, 2026, with keynote speakers Jeff Hiller, Murray Hill, and Youngmi Mayer plus over 30 essayists and memoir authors and book, magazine, and newspaper editors from Abrams, Catapult, One Signal/Atria (Simon & Schuster imprint), Tiny Reparations Books (Dutton imprint), The New York Times’ Modern Love and Tiny Love Stories sections, and Slate. VIP tickets which include the after-party are now sold out.

Note: We aren’t accepting speaker pitches for this event. For those interested in sponsoring Open Secrets Live 2026, email opensecretsmag at gmail.com with “Open Secrets Live sponsorship” in the subject line and we’ll respond ASAP.

Speaker Testimonials from Open Secrets Live 2025

Sari Botton, author of And You May Find Yourself… and editor of Memoir Land and Oldster magazines:

“I had a great time at the conference and came away inspired; it was the shot in the arm I needed to get going on planning some Oldster Magazine Live events for the fall.”

Karina Corrao, comedian

“Rachel brought her signature intellect, curiosity, and heart to the inaugural Open Secrets Live. It was a true honor to be a panelist alongside such remarkable talent and discussions. I left inspired, recharged, and sparked with ideas!”

Ella Dawson, author of But How Are You, Really

“I got so much out of this one-of-a-kind gathering of personal essayists and memoirists. I left the event with new motivation to write and a stack of new books to read ASAP. This event introduced me to brilliant and generous authors who have stayed in contact and become friends.”

Veena Dinavahi, author of The True Happiness Company

“Open Secrets Live introduced me to a wonderful writing community, opened doors to a myriad of writing and reading opportunities, and left me a little smarter and more hopeful than I started. Deeply, strongly, truly recommend. “

Kelli Dunham, comedian and host of Cared For podcast

“Participating in an Open Secrets panel was beyond delightful. Listening to the other writers painstakingly and thoughtfully choose their words and discuss their interaction with the creative process was a balm for my tiktoked brain and soul. I also met great interesting people!”

Estelle Erasmus, NYU professor, author of Writing That Gets Noticed, TEDx speaker, and host of the Freelance Writing Direct podcast

“Open Secrets Live was one of the most engaging and well-run conferences I’ve attended—a vibrant mix of insight, honesty, and community. As a speaker on the Relationships panel, I loved being part of an event that amplifies writers’ voices and celebrates meaningful storytelling.”

Edgar Gomez, author of Alligator Tears

“Open Secrets Live is so much fun, it’s like your book club on steroids. You get to hear and meet so many greats, all in one day, discover new writers, learn something surprising and cool during one of the many thoughtfully curated panels. I left with a bag full of books, a couple new friends, and an itch to go write!”

Rob Hart, author of Assassins Anonymous

“Rachel hosted a phenomenal event, featuring a wide range of speakers and topics that felt both big, and intimate. It was an honor to be a part of that, but frankly I felt lucky just being in the audience.”

Minda Honey, author of The Heartbreak Years

“Open Secrets Live won’t be a secret for long — open or otherwise. This is the conference to attend for anyone just stepping into the world of professional writing and any who needs a reminder for why they put their pen to paper in the first place. It’s a nourishing community where authors, editors and journalists can speak candidly about their experiences.”

Nasrin Jafari, fashion designer and founder of fashion brand Mixed

“Sitting beside the other writers, listening to them speak about how they tell stories, what stays private, how they land on the right words—I felt deep resonance. It was refreshing to be in community with people who asked similar questions. I was so grateful for the opportunity to show up as something other than “founder”—and to see myself a little differently too.”

Maris Kreizman, author of I Want to Burn This Place Down

“Telling your own story can be a lonely endeavor, so it was a joy to find community among all of the wonderful panelists and attendees at Open Secrets.”

Deesha Philyaw, author of The Secrets Lives of Church Ladies

“I left the Open Secrets Live Festival with a happily buzzing brain and a full heart. I got to reconnect with writer friends and meet some of my favorite writers for the first time. The panel discussions left me inspired and doubled my TBR list! An excellent experience all around, and I hope this event was the first of many from Rachel and Open Secrets.”

Jamia Wilson, author, podcaster, and executive editor at Random House

“Participating in the Open Secrets Conference was a transformative experience. The conversations were powerful, inspiring, timely, and deeply practical, uniting a dynamic group of brilliant minds. It was an opportunity to engage with bold ideas that will shape and impact the work ahead.”

Carmen Rita Wong, author of Why Didn’t You Tell Me?

“Writing personal stories can be such a solo-effort but with Open Secrets I found a community of writers and readers who were filled with support. I made such great new author-friends and look forward to next time!”

Zachary Zane, author of Boyslut: A Memoir and Manifesto

“Being able to hear the stories of other authors, activists, and storytellers from all walks of life wasn’t just informative, it was also inspiring—necessary for anyone looking to hone their own craft as a writer.”

Attendee Testimonials and Media Coverage for Open Secrets Live

CJ Clouse, creative nonfiction author

“What a fantastic event! Excellent panels as good as anything you find at a large conference, but with an intimacy that made it easy to connect with the panelists and other attendees.”

Jocelyn Jane Cox, memoirist and essayist

“This summit was the perfect mix of informative, inspiring, and connecting. I came away with so many new things to think about. I also discovered a bunch of new authors in this one action-packed and nonfiction-packed day.”

Jennifer Dines, freelance writer

“Open Secrets Live was my favorite day of 2025. As a busy mother and teacher, my relationships with editors and other writers exist almost exclusively online. And I felt nervous about coming from Boston to a New York event where I did not know a single person, at least not in real life. But the pull of an exclusively creative non-fiction event is strong for a confessional essayist, and so I went.

The warmth and enthusiasm I felt the second I walked into Open Secrets Live erased my doubts and killed the butterflies in my stomach. There is something to be said about a group of people who commit to putting the rawest parts of their lives in writing coming together in one space.

All day long I scribbled down the quotations of the panelists on my program. Sadly, I did not write down who said this, but it speaks to the value of writing the most challenging parts of your life: “Memoir exists to destigmatize.” And then, from someone else, whose name I also failed to record, there was advice on the how: “Lean into fear and uncertainty. Approach a subject with curiosity. Spend time in ambiguity.”

And I would be remiss not to mention my star-strucked-ness. I had no qualms about cheesily asking for photos with two of my favorite editors Jane Pratt and Sari Botton. And, at the end of the day, I even got some snaps with the absolutely adorable and supremely talented and sparkling Edgar Gomez. I’d read his memoir-in-essays Alligator Tears only a few weeks before, and it stands as the best book I’ve read this year.

I left with a bag full of autographed memoirs and a badass black baseball cap with Woman of Interest (the title of Tracy O’Neill’s film noir-like memoir) stitched on the front. (I wear that hat with a huge pair of black sunglasses for grocery shopping and picking up my daughter from school. I like to pretend I’m mysterious.)

The most important thing I took away with me that day, however, was the belief that I could write a book. I love writing for online, the quick hit of an essay going live and the adrenaline rush when I see shares and comments. But seeing so many writers with book-length works in one place got me believing that I really could write a book.”

Tara Jabbari, freelance writer

“I wasn't sure what to expect but I met participants from Boston, Chicago and NYC. Writers, editors, and aspiring creators were brought together to learn, inspire and encourage! I'm so glad I came!”

Genevieve Nierman, Senior Content Manager - Books, Pix Media

“Open Secrets Live is a wonderful event for those of us in the media looking to discover exciting new voices and hear more from seasoned pros. I left the 2025 event feeling inspired to read more widely and even pick up a pen myself!”

Lisa O’Neil-Guerci, poet and author

“Open Secrets Live provided certain ‘coming full circle’ moments for me, as I first became acquainted with Rachel Kramer Bussel's work decades ago during a time of pivotal change in my life. My innate creativity and need to tell stories requires abolishing shame. This event celebrated fearless self-expression and I walked away feeling like my soul was nourished.”

Paulette Perhach, author and writing coach

“What I remember most from last year is just how alive I felt by the end of the day. In the same way my playlists can be stocked for the year from one music festival, I discovered so many of the writers and publications I ended up reading last year at Open Secrets Live. The whole day gave me that rare, giddy feeling of having spent hours surrounded by brilliant minds who understand that wild impulse to write truthfully about the topics most people hide. This is the kind of event where you take furious notes, buy a dozen books, and leave thinking, ‘Oh right, this is why I do this.’”

2025 details:

Join us for our first in-person event, Open Secrets Live, on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m on New York’s Upper East Side (76th and York). Hosted by Open Secrets Magazine editor Rachel Kramer Bussel, this 1-day personal storytelling event will feature contributors to Open Secrets Magazine along with essayists, memoir authors, and storytellers from various fields sharing their life stories and the power of baring their souls to the public. Topics will include relationships, family, identity, LGBTQIA life, mental health, and work.

Editor Jane Pratt, formerly of Sassy, Jane, and xoJane, and currently editor of Another Jane Pratt Thing, will be our opening keynote speaker in conversation with Rachel Kramer Bussel on Why Readers Care About What Happened to You, about the popularity of first-person essays and how she approaches publishing them. Our closing keynote conversation will be between Minda Honey, essayist, author of memoir The Heartbreak Years, and editor of the Black Joy newsletter and Instagram, and Deesha Philyaw, author of The Secret Lives of Church Ladies and co-host of podcast Reckon True Stories, on Relinquishing Your Secret Desires to the Page. Follow Minda and Deesha on Substack by clicking on their names above.

There will also be an editors panel where editors from publications including Narratively and Another Jane Pratt Thing and others, along with an editors from HarperCollins and Random House, reveal what types of essays and manuscripts they’re looking for. This panel will be geared toward essay writers and there will be time for Q&A.

We released a few final tickets via Eventbrite on April 29. If the event sells out and you’d like to be on the waiting list, email opensecretsmag@gmail.com with “Waiting list” in the subject line and your name and email address in the body and if there are any cancellations and spots open up we will reply in the order in which requests were received.

The event will be held in an ADA compliant space.

Attendees will receive a discount on online classes at WritingWorkshops.com, a credit for a free audiobook from sponsor Libro.fm and the opportunity to receive a free month’s subscription to Narratively.

There will be a paid raffle for prizes including an Open Secrets Magazine t shirt, writing classes, signed books by speakers, and more. Proceeds from the raffle will be split between Open Secrets Magazine and Trans Lifeline.

Confirmed speakers include (* = Open Secrets Magazine contributor):

Rachel Kramer Bussel, editor and founder, Open Secrets Magazine *

Sari Botton, author of memoir in essays And You May Find Yourself...: Confessions of a Late-Blooming Gen-X Weirdo, editor of Oldster Magazine, Memoir Land, andAdventures In "Journalism" by Sari Botton

Charlie Connell, deputy editor, Another Jane Pratt Thing

Katina Corrao, comedian, actress, and author *

Ella Dawson, sex and culture critic, author of But How Are You, Really

John DeVore, author of memoir Theatre Kids: A True Tale of Off-Off Broadway * (Substack: John DeVore)

Veena Dinavahi, author of memoir The True Happiness Company: How a Girl Like Me Falls for a Cult Like That

Dirty Lola, sex edutainor

Kelli Dunham, writer and comedian *

Estelle Erasmus, author of Writing That Gets Noticed and host of the podcast Freelance Writing Direct (Substack: Estelle Erasmus)

Kari Ferrell, author of memoir You'll Never Believe Me: A Life of Lies, Second Tries, and Things I Should Only Tell My Therapist (Substack Kari Ferrell)

Michele Filgate, editor of anthologies What My Father and Don’t Talk About and What My Mother and I Don’t Talk About

Dionne Ford, author of memoir Go Back and Get It: A Memoir of Race, Inheritance, and Intergenerational Healing

Ellen Friedrichs, author of Good Sexual Citizenship *

Edgar Gomez, author of memoirs High-Risk Homosexual and Alligator Tears

Nikkya Hargrove, author of Mama: A Queer Black Woman’s Story of a Family Lost and Found

Rob Hart, author of Assassins Anonymous *

Minda Honey, essayist, author of memoir The Heartbreak Years, and editor of the Black Joy newsletter and Instagram

Nasrin Jafari, founder and designer of fashion company Mixed by Nasrin

Maris Kreizman, essayist, critic, and author of essay collection I Want to Burn This Place Down

Janine Kwoh, author of Welcome to the Grief Club and founder of stationery brand Kwohtations (Substack: What if it all works out?)

Emily McCombs, deputy editor, HuffPost Personal

Judy McGuire, author of How Not to Date

Debbie Millman, author of Love Letter to a Garden and host of the Design Matters podcast

Gabrielle Alexa Noel, content creator and author of How to Live With the Internet and Not Let It Run Your Life

Denne Michele Norris, editor-in-chief of Electric Literature, author of novel When the Harvest Comes and editor of nonfiction anthology Both/And: Essays by Trans and Gender-Nonconforming Women of Color

Tracy O’Neill, author of memoir Woman of Interest

Deesha Philyaw, author of short story collection The Secret Lives of Church Ladies and cohost of podcast Reckon True Stories

Jane Pratt, editor, Another Jane Pratt Thing

Arianna Rebolini, author of memoir Better: A Memoir About Wanting to Die

Rakesh Satyal, executive editor, HarperCollins, and author of novel No One Can Pronounce My Name

Alex Segura, author of Alter Ego *

Linda Simpson, Nightlife promoter, game show host, and author of PAGES and The Drag Explosion

Hyeseung Song, author of memoir Docile: Memoirs of a Not-So-Perfect Asian Girl

Jesse Sposato, Executive Editor, Narratively

Nichelle Stephens, Comedian and writer

Tourmaline, artist, filmmaker, and author of biography Marsha (about Marsha P. Johnson)

Jamia Wilson, vice president/executive editor, Random House, author of Make Good Trouble: Discover Movements That Sparked Change

Molly Roden Winter, author of More: A Memoir of Open Marriage

Carmen Rita Wong, author of memoir Why Didn’t You Tell Me?

Zachary Zane, author of memoir Boyslut

Sponsored by The Phluid Project, WritingWorkshops.com, Narratively, Libro.fm, Jenny Magazine and The Queer Love Project.

Kew & Willow Books will be our onsite bookseller. You can also buy copies of our Open Secrets Live speakers’ books from their online store.

Raffle prizes include:

ITEMS

Copy of Seven Secrets to the Perfect Personal Essay by Nancy Slonim Aronie ($18.95 value)

Autographed copy of memoir in essays And You May Find Yourself… by Sari Botton ($18.50 value)

5 copies of children’s book Katina von Silly by Katina Corrao ($8.98 value each)

Copy of memoir I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This (But I’m Going to Anyway) by Chelsea Devantez ($29.99 value)

Autographed copy of Self Portrait as Your Traitor by Debbie Millman ($24 value)

Copy of Best American Essays 2024 edited by Wesley Morris ($18.99 value)

Copy of Holler: A Graphic Memoir of Rural Resistance by Denali Sai Nalamalapu ($21.99 value)

Copy of memoir Nobody Needs to Know by Pigeon Pagonis ($16.99 value)

Autographed copy of short story collection The Secret Lives of Church Ladies by Deesha Philyaw ($18.99 value)

Copy of How to Submit by Dennis James Sweeney ($18.95 value)

Copy of Marsha (biography of Marsha P. Johnson) by Tourmaline ($30 value)

Autographed copy of novel The Final Revival Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton ($17.99 value)

Dirty Lola’s pleasure pack ($250 value)

Kew & Willow t shirt

Kwohtations care package ($51 value)

Libro.fm book-themed 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle

Issue of The Memoirist magazine ($25 value)

Open Secrets Magazine t shirt

6 Phenomenal t shirts and 1 sweatshirt

$100 The Phluid Project gift card

Woman of Interest (by Tracy O’Neill) promotional hat

SERVICES

One free class of winner's choosing from Narratively Academy ($95-$395 value)

Free admission to Writing for Women on the Verge Writing Co-Lab class by Amy Shearn held weekly from May 16-June 27 ($375 value)

Essay writing consultation session with Rachel Kramer Bussel ($100 value)

Coffee and writing consultation session with author Rob Hart ($150 value)

30 Minute tarot reading with Grey Strega ($80 value) - Delve into a deeper understanding of your life path and higher purpose by entering to win a personal reading with Cyn Grace, founder of TAROT CHURCH. To find out more or to book a private reading, visit greystrega.substack.com

Ursa 5-year membership and free membership to any live Ursa events within 5 years ($250 value)

$250 WritingWorkshops.com gift card

COVID policy: Masks are not required at Open Secrets Live, but you're welcome to wear one. To protect the health of attendees, if you are feeling sick, please do not attend. You're encouraged to wear a mask if you've tested positive for COVID or been exposed to someone who's tested positive in the last 7 days.

Want to sponsor Open Secrets Live, cover the event as a member of the press, or have questions about the event? Email opensecretsmag at gmail dot com with “Open Secrets Live” in the subject line.