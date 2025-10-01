Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

WATCH: Exclusive Interview with ‘The Loneliness Files’ author Athena Dixon for Open Secrets Book Club

Athena Dixon discusses “good” and “bad” loneliness, being alone vs. being lonely, the Covid-19 pandemic, pop culture, her writing process, writing about family, and private vs. public essays
Open Secrets Magazine's avatar
Athena Dixon's avatar
Open Secrets Magazine and Athena Dixon

Last night we did our first Open Secrets Book Club author interview with Athena Dixon, author of memoir in essays The Loneliness Files (and our Radical Pleasure columnist). Open Secrets Magazine Editor-in-Chief Rachel Kramer Bussel and our viewers asked Athena about the origins of the book, how she approaches essay collections, whether there’s a difference between being alone and lonely, whether “loneliness” is always a negative, fan fiction and her writing career, how she handles writing about family and people close to her, and much more! Thank you to everyone who joined us live. For those who couldn’t make it, check out the full interview above.

Want to add to the discussion about the book? Comment here or in our chat.

Watch the full interview above, and join us in November, when we’ll be reading and discussing memoir in essays Alligator Tears by Edgar Gomez, and interviewing Edgar on November 17 at 8:30 pm ET in the Substack app.

Get more from Open Secrets in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture