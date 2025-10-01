WATCH: Exclusive Interview with ‘The Loneliness Files’ author Athena Dixon for Open Secrets Book Club

Last night we did our first Open Secrets Book Club author interview with Athena Dixon, author of memoir in essays The Loneliness Files (and our Radical Pleasure columnist). Open Secrets Magazine Editor-in-Chief Rachel Kramer Bussel and our viewers asked Athena about the origins of the book, how she approaches essay collections, whether there’s a difference between being alone and lonely, whether “loneliness” is always a negative, fan fiction and her writing career, how she handles writing about family and people close to her, and much more! Thank you to everyone who joined us live. For those who couldn’t make it, check out the full interview above.

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Watch the full interview above, and join us in November, when we’ll be reading and discussing memoir in essays Alligator Tears by Edgar Gomez, and interviewing Edgar on November 17 at 8:30 pm ET in the Substack app.