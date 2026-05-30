Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Claire Polders's avatar
Claire Polders
7h

I think I would enjoy the cold plunge! And being European, I would have less of an issue getting undressed and dressed in public. You turned it into a fun read, though!

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ShinyGirl's avatar
ShinyGirl
7h

Nighttime benefits def make it worth considering. Great story!

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