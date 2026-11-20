A pair of white sneakers with tan rubber soles and a silver Nike logo at the heel have been sitting at the bottom of my closet since 2020. The leather is creased and cracked, the soles worn down and slippery. They’re no longer wearable, but I can’t bring myself to get rid of them. When I divorced in 2019 at 33, they were my only constant while I traveled around Europe for three months, often alone.

Everyone around me was settling properly into adulthood—marriages, babies, houses, promotions—while it felt like someone had hit the pause button on my life plan for a successful marriage and, eventually, kids. In December 2018, during an otherwise average fight in our Brooklyn bedroom, my husband of four years blurted out, “I want to get divorced!”

We had been growing apart physically and emotionally since he moved to Seattle for work 18 months earlier, but I thought we’d eventually figure it out because that’s what married people do. He thought otherwise.

So in April 2019—single again, not by choice—I packed a travel backpack, my laptop, camera, and Nike sneakers, and flew to Europe with no real plan except to keep moving.

My sneakers joined me in London, where I revisited a past relationship out of fear of ending up alone. The door to my past had creaked open, and part of me wanted to slip through it because it felt easy and familiar. But it was a coping mechanism. I was searching for reassurance that I was still lovable despite my failed marriage.

My Nikes took me to Vienna, where I rented a tiny bedroom in an Airbnb apartment for €30 a night. The bathroom was more like a closet containing a toilet and a washing machine. A postcard taped to the wall read, “Keep Calm and Poop On,” so that’s what I did.

I wandered through parks, ate Wiener schnitzel, and eventually stumbled into the Museum of Illusions, where I asked another tourist to photograph me hanging from a rail, my feet kicked up behind me, so it looked like I was levitating. Looking at the photo now, it almost feels like an ad for my sneakers: the only shoes you need to stay afloat on your journey of self-discovery.

In Milan, I reunited with two childhood friends from New York. We snapped photos in front of the Prada museum, bending down and making peace signs with our hands, like a cheesy girl band, huge grins on our faces. We drank crisp white wine from plastic cups beside Venetian canals and wandered in and out of cafes and shops. Being around people who knew me before marriage, before divorce, before the pressures of adulthood, was grounding as I tried to figure out who I was outside the life I thought I was meant to build.

At a Barry’s Bootcamp class in Milan, my sneakers pattered on the treadmill until my thoughts quieted. I exercised while I traveled because I craved some version of normalcy. Backpacking around Europe at 33 felt frivolous. I worried about my future—my career, relationships, and whether I was wasting time. Was I regressing?

My sneakers and I explored Prague on an e-bike tour, and that night I blow-dried my hair, swiped on blush and lip gloss, wore snug black jeans and a burnt-orange top, and slipped into my sneakers before heading to a pub crawl I found on Airbnb Experiences.

As the night progressed, cold beer washed away my inhibitions. For the first time in months, I stopped obsessing over my future and where—and with whom—I’d end up. I had no real plan beyond my European travels until July, maybe longer. I began to wonder if a conventional life path was even what I wanted.

I met another solo traveler during the pub crawl, a Brazilian guy one year older than me with a short brown mohawk, kind eyes, and a scruffy beard.

The night ended in a nightclub vibrating with music and freckled with blue and red lights. Mohawk and I danced at a distance at first, inching closer together with each song. I looked down at my white sneakers moving across the black-and-white checkered floor, and suddenly we were kissing.

A few days later, we met again in Budapest. We wandered the city holding hands and stealing kisses, and we soaked in thermal baths for hours to escape the summer heat. Our relationship lasted less than two weeks, but I think that’s why it mattered so much to me.

Until then, I had treated relationships like permanent decisions that either succeeded or failed. Marriage—and other societal normative life milestones—had become something to achieve and perfect. But this brief relationship taught me that things don’t need to last forever to matter. Some people arrive in your life simply to move you forward.

In Amsterdam, I settled into a canal-side apartment that would be mine for four weeks. My father is Dutch, and I had always talked about eventually living in the Netherlands someday, but fear kept me tethered to familiarity for years, until divorce showed me how resilient I was.

That summer, my sneakers carried me through Amsterdam as I cycled along the canals, my hair flying straight back behind me. They brought me to expat meetups, kickboxing classes, sticky pub floors, and train rides to visit my Opa (Grandpa) in Rotterdam.

Now, seven years later, I’m still in Amsterdam, and so are my Nike sneakers. They can’t support me in the same way they once did, but I keep them because they remind me of the first time I stopped building my life around what looked right from the outside and started listening to myself instead.

Back then, movement felt like survival. I thought I was outrunning loneliness and the shame of a failed marriage. But in hindsight, I was slowly walking toward a life that finally felt like my own.

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Alexis Mera Damen is a Dutch American writer from New York, now living in Amsterdam. When she's not busy with freelance client work, she runs an interview series on her Substack called Project Second Half, which explores how people of all ages think about—and choose to live—the second half of life. She is working on her first memoir.

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“38 Items I Regret Buying” by The Underconsumption Journal

“Can a book teach you how to dress well?” by Lena Dunham, Good Thing Going

“What happened to handwritten letters?” by Wendy Haller

“A Love Letter to the Last Analog Generation” by Julia Misaki

“Does Anybody Want My Mother’s Fine China” by Amanda Leigh Lichtenstein, The Cut