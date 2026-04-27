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SouthpawDE's avatar
SouthpawDE
3h

What a powerful essay. Many of us, I'm guessing, can relate so well to the complex emotions these items bring, and why we hang on to them. Feeling sad for all of us! Thank you for describing it all so beautifully.

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Andi Penner's avatar
Andi Penner
3h

Beautifully written, Jenny. May you and your husband enjoy every moment those teenagers hang out in the new space. And when they leave (they will), you'll reclaim the space yet again. It's a good process, all this living, growing, changing we pursue. And we're better for it.

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