Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Erin MacNair's avatar
Erin MacNair
1h

This is a beautiful gift of a story. A Polaroid snapshot to hang onto- thank you for sharing it.

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Sumitra Mattai's avatar
Sumitra Mattai
41m

Beautiful piece! I loved learning about the author's journey through the little green dress.

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