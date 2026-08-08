Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Caren Lissner's avatar
Caren Lissner
17h

Beautifully written essay about a beautiful topic. I'm a dog lover in the NYC area and have determined I'd never have the emotional strength to volunteer with ill-fated dogs. Thank you for what you do. I look forward to more of your writing.

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
17h

Thank you for this lovely uplifting essay. I am so excited about your memoir. I'll be reading it and probably reviewing it. I love dog stories!

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