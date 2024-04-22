Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Joy V. 🌵's avatar
Joy V. 🌵
Apr 22, 2024

Ten years ago, I was thrust into my mother’s prolonged mental health crisis. I got very depressed and had PTSD for years. I unfriended tons of people on all social media and shut down twitter. I acted weird and moody on FB. Now I’m in the weird position of writing a book proposal for my memoir about my experience, and ideally I have a “platform” to show I have an audience. It feels antithetical and unhealthy to try to grow one now, so I’m still grappling with how to solve that issue. Trauma, grief, caretaking, none of that meshes well with social media.

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Sarah Henrik (Sara Read)'s avatar
Sarah Henrik (Sara Read)
Apr 23, 2024

So much of this—even the caregiving part—is the same for me. I’m glad I’m not alone.

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