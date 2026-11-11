Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Joe Arts's avatar
Joe Arts
15h

Loved this read, Jim! Keep up the creating! I do hope you'll and share your creative works with the Central Wisconsin community some time soon!

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LInda Bartlett's avatar
LInda Bartlett
16h

Jim, This is a lovely picture. I've also found myself exploring other aspects of unknown talents I'de never realized I had. It's like opening up Christmas presents! What a joy these surprises bring!

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