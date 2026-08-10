Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Arika Rapson's avatar
Arika Rapson
5h

This essay cracked me up--love the little bits of dark humor!

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Karen Davis's avatar
Karen Davis
5h

I love this— being another one who’s had some “episodes “ in her time!! Will try to get the book!

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