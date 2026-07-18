Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Jazmine Becerra Green's avatar
Jazmine Becerra Green
5h

I started embroidering 1.5 years ago and it unlocked a whole trove of essays. I’m such a fan of art that requires the hand. Great piece!

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Susan Perry's avatar
Susan Perry
9h

Lovely piece.

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