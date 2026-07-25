Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Kevin Bonfield's avatar
Kevin Bonfield
41m

Excellent. I'm always coy and feel I might have entered a room I have no right to explore when confronted with "favourite books?" amongst literary whizzes.

But 40 books along in 2026, not a 'classic' in sight, I'm still flying the flag of AL Kennedy, Benjamin Myers, Ross Raisin and their ilk.

Best to just keep me 'me', whoever that is.

Thank you for this inspiring reader report 🙏

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Phoebe Lee's avatar
Phoebe Lee
9h

I love this so much, I can relate a lot with dating men who don’t read or men who read and it’s just performative. I’m now with the most beautiful man who reads books i have no intention of reading but he talks about them with such passion that i learn a lot from him.

and when it comes to me reading he will always hold my hand when i’m reading something sad, will cuddle me when one of my favourites die and he will hold me tight while i bawl my eyes out. He will sit and let me yap for hours about books he has no intention of reading but he listens.

I loved this article the way you write is captivating and cosy! thank you for sharing this 💖💖

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