Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Karen G Berry's avatar
Karen G Berry
1h

How absolutely shattering. I often wonder what we should consider about a person; everything they did wrong, or everything they did right. So many contradictions. Above all, this is a beautifully written piece.

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Lila's avatar
Lila
2h

Thanks for sharing. I can really relate to your story.

I lost my dad to suicide when I was 12. Shortly after he died, I found out more about my family. Apparently, my grandfather went to jail for insurance fraud. It really brought a lot of problems onto the family and I now realized that my dad was probably still reeling from his own father wounds.

I do the best I can to take the good that my dad and parted to me and move forward with it.

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