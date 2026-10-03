Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Tsara Shelton's avatar
Tsara Shelton
9h

This is gorgeous!

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Jacqueline Mantz Rodriguez's avatar
Jacqueline Mantz Rodriguez
10h

Beautiful piece—exercise has helped me heal many of the memories my body carries. I love Hawaii and visit Maui many times a year. Truth-I only surfed once and broke my leg in shallow water. But yoga, swimming and cycling have led to love and peace within. This ability to be present and innocent, joyful in the moment is bliss. Thank you for sharing your truth.

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