The author running the 2026 Twin Cities Marathon

I didn’t plan on becoming a runner any more than I planned on becoming some kind of guy. I just knew I had to get out and do something to feel at home in my body.

I started low-dose testosterone the same month I started the worst relationship of my life. When my partner wouldn’t stop berating me, I drank too much and hit myself to try to make it stop. I searched for hormonal explanations for my moods until I finally accepted that I wasn’t the problem. Once I emerged from the fog of the relationship, I realized testosterone was actually helping my mood and starting to reshape my body. I smiled at my reflection in the mirror, stroking the part of my forearm I used to hit. I increased my testosterone dose and scheduled a consultation for chest masculinizing top surgery. I cut back on drinking and began to exercise again, mostly because I understood it would improve my chances of good surgical results.

I started running on the treadmill, just a mile or two, blasting pop music to keep myself motivated. My first race was a casual 5K with the slogan “Run for Beer.” My friend Hannah and her dog Bucky ran alongside me, and we toasted with Pilsners by the creek afterward. I didn’t think much about signing up for a 10K a month later. On the registration form, I selected nonbinary because I could. It was early 2024 so I wasn’t overthinking gender markers yet.

I ran my first 10K in an hour and 20 minutes, over 13-minute miles, so I was surprised when I heard them calling my name at the finish line. It turned out I’d come in second in the nonbinary category to an 11-year-old, who was eagerly waiting with their parents for me to finish, bouncing with excitement that they weren’t alone on the podium. I’m laughing in the pictures, but when the winner’s parents told me this category only existed because their child had asked for it, I teared up.

I did one more 5K that summer, then descended into the turmoil of the 2024 election and its sound bites about the importance of leaders being for “you” and not “they/them.” I rethought the gender marker on my identity documents and decided there was no choice left but “male.” I had my top surgery consultation and got on the surgeon’s schedule for spring. I had my first and probably only mammogram. I alternated upper body workouts with treadmill running throughout winter, keeping track of both on a spreadsheet on which I named my goals: Overall cardiovascular health, plus upper body muscle development/chest sculpting.

I was scared of so much in the early months of 2025: surgery itself, whether insurance would cover it, whether the growing restrictions on trans healthcare would reach my state. Running quieted my racing thoughts, if only for an hour.

I had top surgery on March 14, Pi Day, and my friends stocked my freezer with shepherd’s pie and lasagna and helped with all the things my body couldn’t do, like reach above my shoulders, take out trash, and open doors. I started a new tracking tab in my fitness spreadsheet: gradually increase walking, with goal of returning to running after 6 weeks. My first walks were laps around my one-bedroom apartment, then down the hall, then around the block.

My friend Michael wanted to do a 5K at the end of April, and I wanted to do it with him, as long as my nipple grafts healed in time. I started taking longer walks around my neighborhood, tracking the mileage on my fitness spreadsheet: 1.5 miles, 1.6 miles, 1.2 miles. At my follow-up appointment three days before the race, the nurse was excited when she peeled back my bandages. I’d been healing better than expected. I went home with nothing binding my chest, cleared to run again. After a gentle start to the 5K, Michael encouraged me to go faster, since I clearly wanted to. I finished in under 40 minutes, nothing to write home about for most runners, but fast enough for me to come in second in my age group for the nonbinary category—and this time there was even one person behind me.

I started to love running, not just tolerate it. I craved the high during and calm after. By June, I was running a 5K or two every week, a road race or a treadmill run or a jog to the Mississippi River and back. In early October I ran a 10K as part of the Twin Cities marathon weekend and loved the energy so much I immediately signed up for the full marathon the following year.

I mapped out my training schedule, the 5Ks, 10Ks, and half marathons along the way, pleased to see that most of the local races had nonbinary categories. I invested in better shoes and shorts and singlets, developed a taste for electrolytes and gummy energy chews.

As the marathon approached, people asked me if I was excited or nervous and I wasn’t sure how to answer. It reminded me of the week before top surgery, when I knew I was doing something hard and scary that would dramatically improve my life in ways I couldn’t understand yet. So I shrugged and said I was “anticipatory.”

My cousin Rob asked me if I have to deal with nipple chafing while running, and I realized I hadn’t experienced that since top surgery, had almost forgotten that was a thing that bothered most runners. “I don’t think I have enough left to chafe,” I said. “Everything’s coming up Kit!” he said. We laughed, but that’s how running makes me feel, like everything will be okay, if I just keep going.

My friend MP likes to jokingly ask runners, “What are you running from?” I started out running from things—a bad relationship, a body that didn’t feel like mine. Now, I’m just running home.

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Kit Nichols Spielberger (he/they) is a transmasculine writer, editor, and runner based in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he runs a riverboat writing club on the Mississippi River. He is the editorial director of online legal information websites and previously worked as a journalist in Alaska. He serves on the board of directors of PFund Foundation, a community foundation serving LGBTQ+ communities in the upper Midwest. Kit writes about midlife transition, running, and trans community on Substack at A Body in Motion. He is working on a memoir.