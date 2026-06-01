Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Nova K's avatar
Nova K
5h

This is absolutely beautiful, heartbreaking and inspiring. Thank you for your courage and dedication to your community. But most of all thank you for being in your truth. You’re a beautiful human. The world needs you.

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Memoiring Book Club's avatar
Memoiring Book Club
5h

Thank you for all you do!

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