Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
1h

Wow, you have been gifted with patience. Bravo. The bane of my existence in this now very complicated world is untangling wires from all my devices.

Reply
Share
Lisa O'Neil Guerci's avatar
Lisa O'Neil Guerci
1h

As someone whose cottage is lit almost exclusively by fairy lights, and have had my share of major untangling projects, I find this writing so enchanting! Patience is the key to magic!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture