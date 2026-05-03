Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
4h

Isn't it strange how some people may ask what we'd like for Christmas, a birthday, ignore our response, then offer something we don't want, like, or need?

One Christmas my mother gave me towels! I was incensed, which of course, masked the deep hurt I felt. It seems so unfair that our own mothers don't attempt to know us better.....

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Lisa Cottrell's avatar
Lisa Cottrell
3h

Not being understood by one's own mother is hard. I know it well. This is beautiful rendering of that particular pain. Thank you for sharing it.

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