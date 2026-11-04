Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Paper Cuts's avatar
Paper Cuts
4h

I resonated deeply with this! My art is also a way to help me heal my inner child as well. Interestingly, I’ve read many times that we choose our parents before we’re born, that is if you’re a believer in the spiritual and metaphysical.

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Cory Lobbezoo's avatar
Cory Lobbezoo
4h

Thank you for writing this. Im impressed as a writer and touched as a human and daughter with a similar father.

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