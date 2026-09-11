Open Secrets Magazine

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Aimee Liu's avatar
Aimee Liu
11h

Wonderful story, Marcy! Those NYC adventures from our youth were always shrouded in such mystery. What was REALLY going on? We'll never know, but the desk is a symbol of your endurance and love for that time of life and the young woman you were. Well done!

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Fauzia Burke's avatar
Fauzia Burke
11h

Love this story.

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