Having an Eating Disorder While Facing Food Insecurity: An Interview with Chris Jumper

Watch our interview with Chris Jumper, co-host of the Pickles and Vodka Podcast, about being homeschooled and growing up in a high-control religion, overcoming shame, dealing with bulimia and other mental health struggles, finances and food insecurity, sharing their story in podcast and written form, and more. We discuss

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Read Chris’s essay “Am I Food Insecure Because I Have Bulimia, Or Do I Have Bulimia Because I’m Food Insecure?”

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