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Having an Eating Disorder While Facing Food Insecurity: An Interview with Chris Jumper

Chris Jumper on dealing with bulimia, mental health struggles, being food insecure, writing, and podcasting
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Open Secrets Magazine and Chris Jumper

Watch our interview with Chris Jumper, co-host of the Pickles and Vodka Podcast, about being homeschooled and growing up in a high-control religion, overcoming shame, dealing with bulimia and other mental health struggles, finances and food insecurity, sharing their story in podcast and written form, and more. We discuss

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Read Chris’s essay “Am I Food Insecure Because I Have Bulimia, Or Do I Have Bulimia Because I’m Food Insecure?”

Finances

Am I Food Insecure Because I Have Bulimia, Or Do I Have Bulimia Because I’m Food Insecure?

Chris Jumper
·
December 2, 2025
Am I Food Insecure Because I Have Bulimia, Or Do I Have Bulimia Because I’m Food Insecure?

I’ve had $17 on my EBT card for about a week now, but don’t want to spend it because then I’d have nothing. Panic might set in, making me more prone to reckless behavior like bingeing or buying drugs, neither of which I can afford.

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