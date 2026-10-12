How to Recover from an Eating Disorder in Midlife: An Interview with Amie Newman

What is it like to recover from an eating disorder in midlife? How do women’s experiences with eating disorder recovery differ as they age? In this interview with Amie Newman, editor of the forthcoming anthology Eat Me: Essays, Poetry, & Art on Eating Disorders in Midlife Women (see more at the Substack Eat Me: Midlife stories of rebellion, recovery, real life), out in 2028 from Third Rail Press. We discussed how widespread the issue is and why it’s often overlooked, eating the impact of perimenopause and menopause, eating disorders as a public health crisis, how writing was helpful to Amie during her recovery, navigating recovery as a mom, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

See Amie’s essay, “A Love Letter to Myself After Eating Disorder Treatment.”

Share

Leave a comment

Read our essay archives

Upcoming Open Secrets events

Listen to podcast Finders and Keepers