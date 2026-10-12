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How to Recover from an Eating Disorder in Midlife: An Interview with Amie Newman

‘Eat Me’ editor Amie Newman on recovering from an eating disorder in her fifties, mental health and midlife, and broadening the conversation around disordered eating
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Open Secrets Magazine and Amie Newman

What is it like to recover from an eating disorder in midlife? How do women’s experiences with eating disorder recovery differ as they age? In this interview with Amie Newman, editor of the forthcoming anthology Eat Me: Essays, Poetry, & Art on Eating Disorders in Midlife Women (see more at the Substack Eat Me: Midlife stories of rebellion, recovery, real life), out in 2028 from Third Rail Press. We discussed how widespread the issue is and why it’s often overlooked, eating the impact of perimenopause and menopause, eating disorders as a public health crisis, how writing was helpful to Amie during her recovery, navigating recovery as a mom, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

See Amie’s essay, “A Love Letter to Myself After Eating Disorder Treatment.”

Mental Health

A Love Letter to Myself After Eating Disorder Treatment

Amie Newman
·
Feb 24
A Love Letter to Myself After Eating Disorder Treatment

The sharp, familiar outlines of anorexia and bulimia came into view when I met T. I was 52 years old, two years separated from my husband of 25 years, and still grieving the sudden death of my mother. T. wasn’t the cause of the resurgence of this decades-long disease. He didn’t create th…

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