Exploring Gender and Being Non-Binary via Fashion with Alligator Tears author Edgar Gomez

Choosing which clothes to wear on any given day is about so much more than our appearance in the mirror. How we dress is often deeply connected to our self-expression, creativity, and gender identity, which we dive into with our guest Edgar Gomez, author of memoirs Alligator Tears and High-Risk Homosexual.

Gomez discusses curating a queer life, how being non-binary relates to their fashion choices, selecting the right clothes for productive writing sessions, the power of wearing fun outfits and accessories in public, why they treasure their grandmother’s costume jewelry collection, and their most beloved outfits and clothing items, including two capes that were owned by Walter Mercado.

Edgar Gomez in one of their favorite outfits, a green cape and pants that were owned by astrologer Walter Mercado

“I’m drawn to clothes that exude joy and happiness and gratitude and that don’t feel like I’m limiting myself because of some arbitrary rules that somebody decided about what boys can and can’t do,” says Gomez in this episode.

About our guest:

Edgar Gomez is a queer NicaRican writer born and raised in Florida. He is the author of the memoir High-Risk Homosexual, winner of the American Book Award. Their latest book, Alligator Tears, was called “triumphant, dazzling, and unfailingly stylish” by Publishers Weekly, won a Florida Book Award, and is a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award for Gay Memoir. Gomez lives between New York and Puerto Rico.

edgargomez.net

Instagram: @otroedgargomez

Substack

Alligator Tears

Finders and Keepers is hosted by Rachel Kramer Bussel and is a production of Open Secrets Magazine. Thank you to Sound Off Network and Dan Schroeder for audio production support. Please rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts to help us reach new listeners. Want to share your own stuff story, tell us who we should interview next, or share your own most treasured possession? Contact us at findersandkeeperspod@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at speakpipe.com/findersandkeepers

For more about our attachments to our belongings, read the personal essays in the Object-ives and Stuff-ed sections of Open Secrets Magazine at opensecretsmagazine.com, where you can also submit your own essays.

Finders and Keepers is hosted by Rachel Kramer Bussel and is a production of Open Secrets Magazine. Thank you to Sound Off Network and Dan Schroeder for audio production support. If you like the podcast, we’d greatly appreciate if you’d leave a rating and review wherever you listen to podcasts and tell your friends about it to help us reach new listeners. Want to share your own stuff story, tell us who we should interview next, or share your own most treasured possession? Contact us at findersandkeeperspod@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at speakpipe.com/findersandkeepers

For more about our attachments to our belongings, read the personal essays in the Object-ives and Stuff-ed sections of Open Secrets Magazine at opensecretsmagazine.com, where you can also submit your own essays.

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