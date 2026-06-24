The Resurgence of Print Magazines with Geezer Magazine Editor Laura LeBleu

Are print magazines dead? Of course not! While many once-thriving magazines have shuttered or switched to digital only, a new crop of independent print magazines is filling valuable niches. Host Rachel Kramer Bussel spoke with Laura LeBleu, founding editor of Geezer magazine, a new publication aimed at Generation X, to find out how she got the idea for Geezer, why analog is back, and what makes her generation love the feel of turning pages so much. Geezer covers everything from art to pop culture to nostalgia to aging, offering those who grew up in the 70s and 80s (and anyone curious about Gen X) a refreshingly retro-meets-modern take on our lives.

Learn how LeBleu developed a love of magazines, which surprising magazine was her inspiration, the reality of what it takes to launch a print venture, and what she hopes readers take away from Geezer.

Special offer: Use code FINDERS15 for 15% off an annual subscription to Geezer. Available to the first 10 subscribers through June 30, 2026.

Laura LeBleu holding Geezer magazine, issue 2

About our guest:

Laura LeBleu’s life has always revolved around storytelling—either as an actor, a writer, or, now, as the founding editor of Geezer, a print magazine for Gen X. Bringing Geezer to life has easily been the most fulfilling creative achievement of her fifty-something years, and she’s thrilled to share this weird, soulful publication with fellow Gen Xers and the world.

Geezermagazine.com

Geezer Magazine on Substack

Laura LeBleu on Substack

Instagram: @geezermagazine

Instagram: @laura.lebleu

Finders and Keepers is hosted by Rachel Kramer Bussel and is a production of Open Secrets Magazine. Thank you to Sound Off Network and Dan Schroeder for audio production support. If you like the podcast, we’d greatly appreciate if you’d leave a rating and review wherever you listen to podcasts and tell your friends about it to help us reach new listeners. Want to share your own stuff story, tell us who we should interview next, or share your own most treasured possession? Contact us at findersandkeeperspod@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at speakpipe.com/findersandkeepers

For more about our attachments to our belongings, read the personal essays in the Object-ives and Stuff-ed sections of Open Secrets Magazine at opensecretsmagazine.com, where you can also submit your own essays.

Share

Leave a comment

All Finders and Keepers episodes

Leave a review on Apple Podcasts

Read our Object-ives essays

Read our Stuff-ed essays