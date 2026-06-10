Why We’re Nostalgic for the Toys Our Children Have Outgrown with Aymann Ismail

As they get older, our children naturally outgrow formerly beloved toys and move on to more age-appropriate ones. But what about their parents? For father of two Aymann Ismail, saying goodbye to those toys is a more emotionally fraught process. Having witnessed his kids spending hours with their toys, when he looks at them, he sees their past selves, not just objects that once sat on a toy store shelf. So even though his kids are no longer playing with them, he’s struggled to part with them, a dilemma likely familiar to many parents. How do parents balance the need to make room for new toys with their attachments to memories of their kids’ earliest playtime activities that are entwined with the old toys?

Some of Aymann Ismail’s children’s toys and art collection

Host Rachel Kramer Bussel also talks to Aymann about his collection of street art from his bachelor days, most of which is now tucked away, not fit to hang on the walls of the home he shares with his wife and family. But that art, made by friends and still special to him, isn’t something he’s ready to part with. What do we do with objects that remind of us of our past lives but that don’t quite gel with our current ones? How do we honor the meaning of those items when we can’t put them front and center? We explore these questions and more in this nostalgic episode.

Some of Aymann Ismail’s street art collection

About our guest:

Aymann Ismail is a senior writer at Slate, the author of Becoming Baba, and the president of AMEJA. He was formerly the staff video and photo editor at ANIMALNewYork. He grew up in Newark, NJ, received an art degree from Rutgers University, and was arrested by the NYPD for trespassing on the Williamsburg Bridge in 2016. In 2018, he received an ASME Next award. In 2021, his essay The Store That Called the Cops on George Floyd was nominated for a National Magazine Award in Reporting and won a Writers Guild Award. His work has been featured by CNN, The New York Times, NPR, GQ, among others. He still lives in Newark.

aymann.com

Instagram: @aymanndotcom

Finders and Keepers is hosted by Rachel Kramer Bussel and is a production of Open Secrets Magazine. Thank you to Sound Off Network and Dan Schroeder for audio production support. If you like the podcast, we’d greatly appreciate if you’d leave a rating and review wherever you listen to podcasts and tell your friends about it to help us reach new listeners. Want to share your own stuff story, tell us who we should interview next, or share your own most treasured possession? Contact us at findersandkeeperspod@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at speakpipe.com/findersandkeepers

For more about our attachments to our belongings, read the personal essays in the Object-ives and Stuff-ed sections of Open Secrets Magazine at opensecretsmagazine.com, where you can also submit your own essays.

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