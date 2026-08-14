Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
5h

Beautiful true words. It reminded me of a story about my mom showing up at a friend's house when her baby was a newborn. She took the baby, sent Tracy to shower and rest then made a huge pot of lentil soup.

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Claire Franklin's avatar
Claire Franklin
5h

Thank you so much for sharing my work and thank you for introducing me to your work and the other brilliant articles! 💛

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