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Nadja Maril's avatar
Nadja Maril
2h

Sounds like a win win situation fostering creativity. Consider selling your bags decorated with specific themes to benefit a favorite charity! Great essay.

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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
2h

You seem to enjoy it, so keep at it if time allows. The joy you bring to others is certainly a big bonus! I love your bags.

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