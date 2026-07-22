Jane Pratt on Having Multiple Storage Spaces, ‘Sassy’ Memorabilia, and Giving Away Belongings to Friends

How much Sassy memorabilia does the magazine’s founding editor Jane Pratt still own? You might be surprised by her answer as she reveals to host Rachel Kramer Bussel her approach to what to keep and what to leave behind.

In this deep dive into how she thinks about her belongings, Pratt, now the editor of Another Jane Pratt Thing, shares the backstory of having multiple storage spaces and why she hasn’t visited them in years, her approach to saving both personal and professional things, why she’s just as likely to give away a beloved object to a friend as keep it (even if she sometimes regrets that decision), how she gets a new perspective on her home when she needs to relax, and why she believes objects emits vibrations.

Click on “Transcript” on the top right to read an auto-generated transcript of this episode.

Jane Pratt in the latest iteration of S assy t-shirts

About our guest:

Jane Pratt graduated from Oberlin College and was the founding editor of the iconic Sassy magazine at age 24, and has since gone on to edit the magazine Jane, the website xoJane, and currently, Another Jane Pratt Thing. She hosted Jane Radio on SiriusXM for six years and is the author of the books Beyond Beauty and For Real.

Another Jane Pratt Thing

Instagram: @janepratt

Instagram: anotherjaneprattthing

Sassy shirts online store

Finders and Keepers will be taking a summer hiatus and will be back in the fall for Season 2!

Finders and Keepers is hosted by Rachel Kramer Bussel and is a production of Open Secrets Magazine. Thank you to Sound Off Network and Dan Schroeder for audio production support. If you like the podcast, we’d greatly appreciate if you’d leave a rating and review wherever you listen to podcasts and tell your friends about it to help us reach new listeners. Want to share your own stuff story, tell us who we should interview next, or share your own most treasured possession? Contact us at findersandkeeperspod@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at speakpipe.com/findersandkeepers

For more about our attachments to our belongings, read the personal essays in the Object-ives and Stuff-ed sections of Open Secrets Magazine at opensecretsmagazine.com, where you can also submit your own essays.

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