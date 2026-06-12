Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Dhana Musil's avatar
Dhana Musil
9h

Ahhh, I've recently lost both my parents and they were also extreme hoarders. It took my brother and I the better part of a year to clear out their place. I understand the finding of birthday candles and Playmobil and receipts from the 70s. Leather jackets and Gucci shoes. I'm sorry you lost your father so suddenly but I'm glad you wrote these words. It's a beautiful essay and today when I go out into the world I will carry it with me.

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Vincent O'Keefe's avatar
Vincent O'Keefe
5h

Beautiful, poignant essay. Thank you for writing and sharing it.

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