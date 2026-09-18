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Susan Wadds (Deepam)'s avatar
Susan Wadds (Deepam)
2d

Brutal! I love the final sentiment from a mature voice. What really matters... Plum Johnson wrote a memoir titled "They Left Us Everything" about having to clear out her parents' house. Once we reach a certain age, we kinda need to consider what we leave behind... just another stage in this life of memories and things.

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
7h

This is so heartbreaking. So glad your friends stepped up and that you're making photo albums again.

When a fire destroyed our friend's property in 2003, it took our boat home plus our van, and all of our storage stuff (books, albums, original films, memorabilia, photo negatives and artwork) we'd been moving from place to place for 15 years before our friend extended their hospitality to us. The one thing I insisted in taking in my car was a box that contained our photos, including our wedding album and my own baby book. Thank goodness I ignored all the neighbors and other people who said the fire would never come into that canyon.

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