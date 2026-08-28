Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Elly Marie (she/her)'s avatar
Elly Marie (she/her)
12h

Loved this story and related to how we can change our attachment to objects over time. Thank you for including my last post in your list of links - most appreciated.

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Kristy Larsen's avatar
Kristy Larsen
12h

Thank you for recommending my article! I really appreciate it.

I really enjoyed your story. The ring disappearing twice, first as a loss and then as a relief, says more about the marriage than any direct statement could. It's almost like the universe sends us these messages before we're ready to hear them ourselves.

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