Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Julie Hester's avatar
Julie Hester
2h

Ellen, this is so lovely. Thank you for sharing these lessons from Zentangle and grief. Makes me want to try it!

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C McKenna's avatar
C McKenna
3h

Tending to grief and understanding its ebb and flow is such a personal experience. It’s sometimes the smallest things that create the most perspective - how picking up simple tools - pen/pencil, paper, and eraser - can create a new path for our brain and heart, one stroke at a time.

Each tile - a moment in time on a walk with grief and new understanding.

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