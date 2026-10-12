Dana DuBois on How She Writes Honest Essays about Complicated Family Relationships and Dating in Midlife

Watch our interview with Dana DuBois, who writes prolifically in her Substack newsletter I Write Out Loud and co-hosts The Daily Whatever Show. We discuss the impact of her stepfather’s crime on their relationship and why she chose to write about it, family estrangement, her essay on the power of sharing true stories, writing about childhood vs. current situations, how she navigates writing about people in her life, including dates, developing a writing practice and producing weekly essays, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Read Dana’s essay, “What Do I Owe a Father Who Betrayed My Trust?”

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