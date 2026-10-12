Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Dana DuBois on How She Writes Honest Essays about Complicated Family Relationships and Dating in Midlife

The co-host of The Daily Whatever Show on her prolific writing practice, the power of community in sharing personal stories, and writing about the people in her life
Open Secrets Magazine's avatar
Dana DuBois's avatar
Open Secrets Magazine and Dana DuBois

Watch our interview with Dana DuBois, who writes prolifically in her Substack newsletter I Write Out Loud and co-hosts The Daily Whatever Show. We discuss the impact of her stepfather’s crime on their relationship and why she chose to write about it, family estrangement, her essay on the power of sharing true stories, writing about childhood vs. current situations, how she navigates writing about people in her life, including dates, developing a writing practice and producing weekly essays, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Read Dana’s essay, “What Do I Owe a Father Who Betrayed My Trust?”

Parenting and Family

What Do I Owe a Father Who Betrayed My Trust?

Dana DuBois
·
Jun 18
What Do I Owe a Father Who Betrayed My Trust?

My stepfather Arthur* loves fresh fruit.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

Read our essay archives

Upcoming Open Secrets events

Listen to podcast Finders and Keepers

donate button open secrets magazine

Open Secrets Magazine is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture