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Why Family Etrangement Happens and Adults Go No Contact: An Interview with Jenny Bartoy

The editor of the anthology ‘No Contact’ discusses why family estrangement is becoming more common, the reasons family members become estranged, and her personal experience
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Open Secrets Magazine and Jenny Bartoy

Here is our interview with Jenny Bartoy, editor of the anthology No Contact: Writers on Estrangement. We discuss why family estrangement is becoming a more prevalent topic on social media and in the news, the process of becoming estranged, what she found missing from the literature on estrangement, the emotional impact of estrangement, finding and forming community with other people who are estranged, her publishing journey, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Find out more about Jenny Bartoy at jennybartoy.com and follow her @jenny.bartoy on Instagram.

Below you can read Jenny’s original essay, “So It Goes,” about becoming estranged from her father and siblings:

Parenting and Family

So It Goes

Jenny Bartoy
·
Apr 27
So It Goes

In the back of my kitchen cupboard sits a chipped mug. I can’t decide whether to get rid of it. For a time, this hefty blue cup was a favorite part of my morning ritual, its smooth red inside becoming submerged in steaming coffee and a splash of milk. Kurt Vonnegut quotes cover its…

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