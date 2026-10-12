Why Family Etrangement Happens and Adults Go No Contact: An Interview with Jenny Bartoy

Here is our interview with Jenny Bartoy, editor of the anthology No Contact: Writers on Estrangement. We discuss why family estrangement is becoming a more prevalent topic on social media and in the news, the process of becoming estranged, what she found missing from the literature on estrangement, the emotional impact of estrangement, finding and forming community with other people who are estranged, her publishing journey, and more.
You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.
Find out more about Jenny Bartoy at jennybartoy.com and follow her @jenny.bartoy on Instagram.
Below you can read Jenny’s original essay, “So It Goes,” about becoming estranged from her father and siblings:
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