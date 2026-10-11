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The Reality of Family Estrangement: What It’s Like to Be Estranged from Your Mother

Writers ena ganguly and Shanetta McDonald on the reasons behind their family estrangement, what being estranged has taught them, and finding support
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Open Secrets Magazine, ena ganguly, and Shanetta McDonald

Here is our interview on family estrangement with Open Secrets contributors ena ganguly and Shanetta McDonald. They discuss the long process leading up to their estrangements from their mothers, how being estranged has impacted their other familial relationships, finding support and resources, navigating being public about estrangement, the many emotions that arise when considering going no contact, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Read ena’s essay, “How I Survived the Cult of Mom” here:

Parenting and Family

How I Survived the Cult of Mom

ena ganguly
·
November 13, 2025
How I Survived the Cult of Mom

Dear Maa,

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Read Shanetta’s essay, “I Cut Off My Mother. Now I’m Becoming Her” here:

Parenting and Family

I Cut Off My Mother. Now I’m Becoming Her

Shanetta McDonald
·
November 6, 2025
I Cut Off My Mother. Now I’m Becoming Her

The day I lost my shit it was unavoidable. I zoomed throughout my house for most of the day, rapid-fire responding to work emails, scrambling to find a quiet and slightly less toy-cluttered corner for client video calls, keeping an eye o…

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