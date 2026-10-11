The Reality of Family Estrangement: What It’s Like to Be Estranged from Your Mother

Here is our interview on family estrangement with Open Secrets contributors ena ganguly and Shanetta McDonald. They discuss the long process leading up to their estrangements from their mothers, how being estranged has impacted their other familial relationships, finding support and resources, navigating being public about estrangement, the many emotions that arise when considering going no contact, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Read ena’s essay, “How I Survived the Cult of Mom” here:

Read Shanetta’s essay, “I Cut Off My Mother. Now I’m Becoming Her” here:

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