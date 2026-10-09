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How 90s Pop Culture Influenced Jess H. Gutierrez, author of ‘Adulting for Amateurs’

Jess H. Gutierrez on aging as an elder millennial, writing humorous essays, what she will and won’t share about her family, and why she prefers Substack over social media
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Open Secrets Magazine and Jess H. Gutierrez

Here is our interview with Jess H. Gutierrez, author of is Adulting for Amateurs: Misadventures of a Geriatric Millennial. We discussed how she approaches humor writing, unearthing stories from her younger days, 90s pop culture, generational differences between elder millennials, younger millennials, and Generation X, why she’s grateful she had an easy coming out process, her boundaries around writing about her kids, the influence her editor has had on her essay endings, and why she prefers Substack to social media, among other topics.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

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