Interview with Marianna Marlowe, author of ‘Portrait of a Mestiza: A Life Between Cultures’

Here is our Open Secrets Book Club interview with Marianna Marlowe, author of the essay collections Portrait of a Mestiza: A Life Between Cultures as well as Portrait of a Feminist: A Memoir in Essays, both published by She Writes Press. In this interview, Marlowe shares how and why she made the switch from academic writing to essay writing, what her writing process is like, interrogating herself as deeply as she does other people in her books, writing about family, using a pen name, and choosing to publish with a hybrid press.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Please also check out Marianna’s essay, “Why My Friend’s Reaction to My Bracelet Charm Filled Me with Shame,” which is excerpted from Portrait of a Mestiza.

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