Jesse James Rose Exclusive Interview on Memoir 'sorry i keep crying during sex'

Here’s our interview with Jesse James Rose, author of the memoir sorry i keep crying during sex. This wide-ranging discussion covered everything from becoming a content creator and sharing her life online, trans identity, writing about the impact of sexual violence, being a caregiver for her grandfather, who had Alzheimer’s, PTSD, advocating for working with women and non-binary people on her book, and much more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Find out more about Jesse at jessejamesrose.com and follow her jamesissmiling on Instagram and TikTok. Read an excerpt from sorry i keep crying during sex here:

And read Jesse’s original essay, “Why I Share My Sex Life on the Internet,” about sex education and shame reduction, here:

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