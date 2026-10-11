Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Jesse James Rose Exclusive Interview on Memoir 'sorry i keep crying during sex'

Author Jesse James Rose discusses crafting her first memoir, trans identity, caregiving, building a social media following, the impact of 9/11, and her writing process
Open Secrets Magazine's avatar
Jesse James Rose's avatar
Open Secrets Magazine and Jesse James Rose

Here’s our interview with Jesse James Rose, author of the memoir sorry i keep crying during sex. This wide-ranging discussion covered everything from becoming a content creator and sharing her life online, trans identity, writing about the impact of sexual violence, being a caregiver for her grandfather, who had Alzheimer’s, PTSD, advocating for working with women and non-binary people on her book, and much more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Find out more about Jesse at jessejamesrose.com and follow her jamesissmiling on Instagram and TikTok. Read an excerpt from sorry i keep crying during sex here:

Relationships

My Hookup in a Sauna Next to a Straight Man

Jesse James Rose
·
Jan 13
My Hookup in a Sauna Next to a Straight Man

Author note: Part of SORRY I KEEP CRYING DURING SEX chronicles my healing from sexual assault and a torrid breakup through a myriad of hookups. In pursuit of a safe place to fall apart I found myself in the sauna…with Hookup #32.

Read full story

And read Jesse’s original essay, “Why I Share My Sex Life on the Internet,” about sex education and shame reduction, here:

Relationships

Why I Share My Sex Life on the Internet

Jesse James Rose
·
Feb 2
Why I Share My Sex Life on the Internet

My first experience of public sex was my junior year of high school. I was seventeen, performing onstage in my high school’s production of Spring Awakening. The sex was simulated, mostly implied—as much as seventeen-year-olds can legally suggest in a public school in Florida. I suppose it wasn’t

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

Read our essay archives

Upcoming Open Secrets events

Listen to podcast Finders and Keepers

donate button open secrets magazine

Open Secrets Magazine is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture