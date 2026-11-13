‘War Boys’ Author Jason Prokowiew on Writing a Braided Family Memoir

Watch our interview with Jason Prokowiew, author of War Boys: A Father and Son Memoir. We discussed Jason’s 50 hours of interviews with his father about his childhood during World War II and being adopted by a Nazi family, The Princess Bride memoir technique, why Jason decided to weave his personal story alongside his father’s, his research process, navigating family disapproval, overcoming internal shame, the book’s long path to publication, and why memoir is his favorite genre.
Read an excerpt from War Boys below:
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