Arianna Rebolini, author of Better: A Memoir About Wanting to Die, explores how she approached writing about her own mental health as well as science, culture, and literature about suicidality in this Open Secrets Book Club interview.

Rebolini shares how being part of the Livejournal generation helped shape her writing, choosing her book’s very clear subtitle, studying the journals of Sylvia Plath and Virginia Woolf, how social media has played a role in her life, why she included her family members’ mental health journeys in her memoir, critiquing media guidelines about how to cover suicide, the role of anti-capitalism in her work, and more.

Find out more about Arianna and her indie zine Reading Habits on her website and follow her at @arianna_rebolini on Instagram.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

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