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Edgar Gomez Interview on Writing Memoir in Essays ‘Alligator Tears’

Edgar Gomez discusses his writing process, writing about class, queerness, and Latinx identity, writing as therapy, and including friends and family in his books
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Watch our interview with Edgar Gomez, author of memoirs in essays Alligator Tears and High-Risk Homosexual. Gomez shares why he chose writing memoir over fiction, why queer Latinx working-class people are his target audience, boundaries around who he’ll include in his writing, what writing has taught him about his life, his advice for fellow essay writers, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Find out more about Edgar at edgargomez.net and follow Edgar at @otroedgargomez on Instagram.

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