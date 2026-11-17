Welcome, new subscribers and readers, and hello, familiar ones! We wanted to keep you posted on what’s new with Open Secrets. The most timely is that tonight, November 17, at 8 p.m. ET on Substack Live, we’re hosting our second Show and Tell, our online event where Open Secrets readers and writers share their favorite possessions and the stories behind them. Open to all! If you have an object you’d like to share, we’ll be inviting viewers on-screen, and you’re also welcome to just watch.

We’ll be joined by special guest, memoirist Tamiko Nimura, who recently wrote this powerful Object-ives essay below about her Japanese American family’s experience during World War II.

Praise in The Best American Food and Travel Writing 2026

We’re thrilled to share that Chris Jumper’s essay “Am I Food Insecure Because I Have Bulimia, Or Do I Have Bulimia Because I’m Food Insecure?” was named in the “Other Distinguished Food and Travel Writing of 2025” section in The Best American Food and Travel Writing 2026 edited by José Andrés. A very well-deserved congratulations to Chris, whose essay is part of our series on food insecurity we launched last year after SNAP benefits were cut. As a small, independently run literary magazine, it means so much to get this recognition.

Award Nominations

We’ve nominated the following essays for awards and anthologies.

Pushcart Prize 2027 Nominations

“What I Talk About When I Talk About My Neurodivergent Husband” by Lori Tucker-Sullivan

“Functional Threshold Power” by Brian McNely

“The Music I Threw Away” by Amena Brown

“What Do I Owe a Father Who Betrayed My Trust?” by Dana DuBois

“It Takes a Village to Live Together as Apartment Neighbors” by Athena Dixon

“Every Mammogram Is a Dress Rehearsal” by Aisha Hallman

Best of the Net 2027 Nominations

“How I Survived the Cult of Mom” by ena ganguly

“The High Cost of Being Poor” by Tajah McQueen

Best American Food and Travel Writing 2027 Nomination

“First Bites” by Karen Lindell

Call for Submissions: Full-Length and Flash Essays

We’ve issued our latest call for submissions for full-length personal essays (January 31, 2027 deadline), and have a separate call for submissions for Hobbies and Object-ives essays (rolling deadline). We’re open to writers from anywhere in the world; the only requirement is being subscribed to Open Secrets (free or paid) to help ensure you understand our mission.

We’re seeing submissions that are missing some required elements, such as a photo or subhed, so please make sure you follow our very detailed guidelines. We appreciate you sharing these guidelines with anyone who might have an essay that fits our mission of sharing true stories about topics we’re taught to keep secret.

We’re approaching the milestone of having 300 contributors of original essays to our magazine, and we look forward to adding many more names to that roster!

If you like what we’re doing, we’d love if you shared this post and/or recommended us on Substack, which helps new readers find us.

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