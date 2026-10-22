An image from our first Open Secrets Book Club interview with The Loneliness Files author Athena Dixon

We finally got all of our video interviews from the Open Secrets Book Club and our Substack Live Q&As posted (except one, which we’re working on getting posted) and wanted to share them all in one place. If you’re reading this via email, click through to see the full post. But first, here’s a reminder about three upcoming online events. We hope you can join us!

Wednesday, October 28, 8:30 p.m. ET

Show and Tell Zoom - bring your favorite possession and share it with other readers. Zoom link here.

Thursday, November 12, 8 p.m. ET

Open Secrets Book Club Q&A on War Boys: A Father and Son Memoir by Jason Prokowiew. Watch on Substack Live. See this post for details and an exclusive note from Jason.

Tuesday, November 17, 8:30 p.m. ET

Show and Tell Zoom - bring your favorite possession and share it with other readers. With special guest Tamiko Nimura. Zoom link TBA.

Open Secrets Book Club Interviews

Below, watch our interviews with authors Athena Dixon, Edgar Gomez, Veena Dinavahi, Jesse James Rose, Arianna Rebolini, Jess H. Gutierrez, and Marianna Marlowe. Thank you to all of them for their thoughtful responses and everyone who joined us.

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

Substack Live Open Secrets Essayist Q&As

Elizabeth Austin and Tajah McQueen on facing food insecurity

Chris Jumper on the intersection of food insecurity and an eating disorder

Amie Newman on how to recover from an eating disorder in midlife

Dana DuBois on writing honestly about family and relationships

Amena Brown on church, identity, writing for the stage and page, and essay collection Never Tell a Black Girl How to Black Girl

Lu Chekowsky on how advertising impacts body image, her career arc, and memoir Don’t Buy What I’m Selling

Courtney Kocak on writing about abortion, relationships, and ambition in memoir in essays Girl Gone Wild

Thank You, John author Michelle Gurule on being a sugar baby and how sex work almost destroyed her health

Jazmine Becerra Green on leaving an abusive relationship and coming out as a lesbian

No Contact editor Jenny Bartoy on why family estrangement happens

Shanetta McDonald and ena ganguly on being estranged from their mothers

Share

Leave a comment

Read our essay archives

Upcoming Open Secrets events

Listen to podcast Finders and Keepers